Harlingen - Harlingen, Texas



John Rogers Kellogg, 71 of Harlingen, TX, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in St. Luke Hospital in Houston, Texas.



He was born February 9, 1948 in Port Huron, MI, son of William Cutting Kellogg and Jewel Isabel (Pullin) Kellogg who precede him in death along with his brother-in-law Chuck Rowe.



Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 33 years, Mary Jane Kellogg; sons Phillip Thomas (Stephanie) Kellogg, John R. (Melissa) Kellogg, Jr., Ryan Kellogg; daughter, Shelly Oliveira; brothers, Jeff (Kathy) Kellogg, Bill (Laura) Kellogg; sister, Jill Rowe; and 5 grandchildren.



Visitation will be held at Duddlesten Funeral Home on Friday, June 7, 2019 with a rosary at 7:00 p.m.



Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 693 N. 3rd, St., Raymondville, Texas on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Raymondville Memorial Cemetery, Raymondville, Texas.



Honored to serve as pallbearers are: Mark Myers, Marc Brackhahn, Brandon Vitt, Jeff Peters, Ruben Balboa, Rudy Garza, Joey Vela and Pat Patterson. Honorary pallbearers are: Dennis Parish, Ronnie Smith and Mitch Wyzgowski.



Special thanks goes to Baylor St. Luke's Hospital, Houston and Well Med Palliative Care Team Medical Director, Dr. Sally Kelley and Omar Flores, RN.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Raymondville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 161, Raymondville, Texas 78580.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas. Published in Valley Morning Star on June 7, 2019