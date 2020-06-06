John Lee Bush
1980 - 2020
Harlingen - John Lee Bush 40, of Harlingen entered into rest June 2, 2020. He was born on April 18, 1980.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Patricia Bush; children John Tyler Bush, Nadine Lee Bush, William Grady Bush, Owen Hunter Bush; fathers William D. Bush and Sergio Pizzano; mother Aurelia Pizzano; siblings Lisa Sanchez and Adelaido Sanchez.

Visitation will begin Sunday, June 7, 2020 beginning at 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at Ashland Memorial Park. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Lelo, Sergio, Josh, David, Harvey, and Jose. Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers will be John Tyler Bush, William Grady Bush, Owen Hunter Bush, Nadine Lee Bush.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
