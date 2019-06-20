Services Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home 710 Ed Carey Drive Harlingen , TX 78550 (956) 423-3636 Resources More Obituaries for John Rush Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Robert Rush

2019 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers San Benito - John Robert Rush Sr. of San Benito, Texas passed from this life on June 12th, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born August 9, 1927, in Mirando City, Texas to James Pope and Dora Ellen (Center) Rush. He was the youngest of 10 children. When he was in his early teens, his parents moved to Corpus Christi where he attended Corpus Christi High School and played football for the Buccaneers. He graduated High School in 1945, and wanted to enlist in the Army when on his 18th birthday, the second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, leading to the end of WWII. He served with the US Army Corps of Engineers during the reconstruction of the Philippines and Japan. While in the military, his parents finally made it to San Benito, over 20 years after they had first started their trek from Arkansas. When he completed his enlistment, he also moved to San Benito to be with his aging parents. He joined First Christian Church of San Benito where his oldest sister, Katherine, and her family were members. While teaching a high school Sunday school class there, he met the love of his life, Anna Cora Rains. They married three years later in August 1951.



John and Anna Cora started their family with the birth of a daughter in 1954. They went on to have three more children, two sons and another daughter, all within four years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His life centered on his family and church. He served as an Elder at First Christian Church and later, Elder Emeritus. He had a beautiful tenor singing voice and was a soloist in the church choir.



He worked for CPL at La Palma Station for almost 30 years before he took an early retirement in 1988. John never knew a stranger and would offer help to anyone in need. He served his community in many ways. He was the Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 20 while his sons were in high school and for a number of years after. He volunteered with the San Benito Food Pantry until his health would no longer allow it.



John is preceded in death by his parents; son, John Robert Rush, Jr.; Sisters, Katherine Kennedy, Edith Rush, Ruby Brannon, Pearl Glover, Frances Ritchie; and brothers, Clifford Rush, Charles Rush, Carl Rush, and James Polk Rush. He is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Anna Cora; three children - Dr. Jewel Day of Houston, Joel Rush and wife Lisa of Katy, and Jane Fordham and husband Mercer of Brownsville; six grandchildren - Christopher Day and wife Jillian of Sugar Land, Erica Day and wife Danielle of Chino, CA, Teresa Day of Houston, William Rush and Robert Rush of Katy, and Carol Anne Fordham and husband Guillermo Cuevas of Mesa, AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews. His three caregivers Mina, Benny and Mari, who lovingly cared for him over the duration of his illness, also survive him.



Visitation will be held Friday, June 21st from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 710 Ed Carey Drive, Harlingen, TX. A private graveside service will be held Saturday morning, June 22nd. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 am at the First Christian Church in San Benito, TX, 400 N. Reagan.



Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Day, Erica Day, William Rush, Robert Rush, Carol Anne Fordham and Guillermo Cuevas.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Christian Church San Benito Memorial Fund or any .



The family wishes to say a special thanks to Brian, Albert and the rest of the team from Kindred Hospice for their love and support during his final days.



Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Published in Valley Morning Star on June 20, 2019