John Thomas Doster Jr.


1935 - 2019
John Thomas Doster Jr. Obituary
Harlingen - Retired Police Captain John T. Doster Jr., born October 13th, 1935 in Clarksdale Mississippi, died October 24th, 2019 at Valley Baptist Hospital. John was a veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged as a Sgt in 1956. He was the son of the late John T. & Lutie Bell Doster, was predeceased by his late wife, Paula Faye Doster, and is survived by his children Michael, Deborah, and James as well as his brother Tony and sister Judy. He was well known throughout the Law Enforcement community for his 33 years of dedicated service to the Harlingen Police Department where he retired as a Captain of Detectives in 1993. A memorial service will be held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church chapel on Saturday, November 2nd at 11am.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 31, 2019
