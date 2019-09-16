|
|
Boerne - Johnnie Leveral Dyess Wiede, 100, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor brian McQuiggin officiating. Burial will follow at Clifton Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Johnnie was born on March 21, 1919 to John Luther Dyess and Minnie Bailey Dyess in Meridian, Texas. She celebrated 100 years of Love and Life earlier this year.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Minnie Dyess and her husband, Ralph Wiede.
She is survived by her loving children, Michael Wiede of Harlingen; daughter, Patricia Evans and son-in-law, Randal Evans of Boerne; Grandchildren, Samantha, Meredith and Aaron Wiede of Harlingen, and Isaac and Zachary Evans of Midland.
Johnnie met Ralph Wiede while she was working at the Federal Land Bank office in Clifton, Texas. After a year-long courtship, they were married on April 6, 1945 in Clifton and they moved immediately to the Rio Grande Valley to start a farming operation in Harlingen. They were married 45 years at the time of Ralph's passing and Johnnie continued her involvement in farming even after her life partner left her "in charge". She most recently celebrated a cotton harvest on her land that exceeded anything she could have imagined.
Johnnie has numerous nephews, nieces, and friends that will miss her loving hugs, kisses and encouraging words. Her kindness and friendship will be missed by the staff and residents of Heritage Place Senior Living in Boerne. This was her home away from home in the last five years and she made a positive impact on all of those she came in contact with. Her needlepoint skills, her interesting and humorous stories of her younger years kept the Heritage Place buzzing.
Johnnie was a life long member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Harlingen, Texas. After moving to Boerne in 2014, she attended services with Patricia and Randal at St. John's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed the Sunday services and faithfully prayed to her Lord.
Pall Bearers will be her grandsons, Aaron Wiede, Isaac Evans, Zachary Evans;
son-in-law Randal Evans; nephew Oscar Dube and nephew Rick Kent.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 20 at 10 A. M. at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Nathan Wendorf presiding.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Missions Fund at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clifton, Texas or the Shepherd Fund at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Harlingen, Texas.
Condolences may be made at www.cliftonfh.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 16, 2019