Sebastian - Jorge "George" Tovar Jr., a lifelong resident of Sebastian, Texas, went to be with his Lord on May 6, 2020. He was Born on August 22, 1943 in Sebastian, Texas to Jorge Tovar Sr. and Cirilda Gomez Tovar.He married Maria Olivia Chavez on January 7, 1965 and together they raised a son, George III and two daughters, Georgia and Nancy.George, "Choche", was a truck driver for over 38 years, a farmer in his younger days and a very hard-working strong- willed man. After retirement, his hobbies were collecting antiques and listening to old records. He also knew the meaning of fun. He enjoyed dancing, barbecuing, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. "Tata", as his grandkids and great grandkids called him, always knew how to make them laugh. He loved being surrounded by family, getting together with his brothers, sisters, and in-laws. His sense of humor and the love he showed towards everyone was one of his most invaluable traits. He had the ability to gravitate people towards him. He was a man of great faith and devotion truly admired by his children. He will be truly missed by all and will be in our hearts forever.George is preceded in death by his father, Jorge Tovar Sr., his mother Cirilda Gomez Tovar, grandson George Anthony Colunga, and three brothers, Pedro, Jose (Joe) and Juan (baby) Tovar. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Maria Olivia Tovar, three children, Georgia (Rene) Hinojosa, George (Rita) Tovar III and Nancy (Jesse) Tostado, fourteen grandchildren, Patrick (Ana) Colunga, Cassandra Sanchez, Brianna Hinojosa, George (Taylor) Tovar IV, Scottie (Gabriella) Cantu, Clayton (Harmony) Tovar, Cody Tovar, Cole Tovar, Nacona (Chasity) Tovar, Ryan Torres, Ashley Tovar, Anyssa (Aaron) Menig, Joshua Tostado, Clarissa Tostado, twelve great grandchildren, three brothers, Jesus, Javier, Juan Tovar, six sisters, Elena Senesac, Alicia Rocha, Estella Tovar, Emma Galvan, Elvia Hernandez and Sylvia Perez.He also leaves behind his most beloved little companions "Paco" and "Oreo".Visitation will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. till 9:00 P.M. with a rosary at 7:00 P.M. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. A funeral procession will begin at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home and follow to his final place of rest in the Tovar Family Cemetery in Sebastian.At the request of the family, the services will stream live on our Facebook page.Honorary pallbearers are Patrick Colunga, George Tovar IV, Clayton Tovar, Nacona Tovar, Scotty Cantu.A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Windsor Atrium for their care and support.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 1157 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, TX 78580.