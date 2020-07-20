1/1
Jorge (Chango) Martinez
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jorge's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
La Feria - Jorge (Chango) Martinez 76 went to be with his wife Belia (Murillo) on July 16, 2020. Jorge was born on March 17, 1944 to Manuel (Borrego) Martinez and Guadalupe (Lupe) Flores.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.

He is survived by his 6 children Mary of Ohio, Rachel (Carlos) of La Feria, Janie (Arnold) of Ohio, Jorge (Estrella) of Edinburg, John David of La Feria, James MIchael (Bethanna) of Ohio, 5 brothers, 3 sisters, 15 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.

Jorge was a lifelong resident of La Feria Tx and was known as a "social butterfly.' Jorge never met a stranger and he was always ready to help anyone in need. His smile was contagious and his goal in life was to make everyone laugh and feel wanted. The love he had for his children was great but the love for his grandchildren and great grandchildren was even greater. Jorge will be missed by everyone who had the joy of meeting him. His children ask you not to be sad because he is gone, but instead to rejoice and smile because he was here and he chose to live life to the fullest.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM. Funeral Service will start at 1:00 PM on July 22, 2020 burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Grace Funeral Home
26873 N. White Ranch Road
La Feria, TX 78559
9567975614
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heavenly Grace Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved