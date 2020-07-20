La Feria - Jorge (Chango) Martinez 76 went to be with his wife Belia (Murillo) on July 16, 2020. Jorge was born on March 17, 1944 to Manuel (Borrego) Martinez and Guadalupe (Lupe) Flores.



He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.



He is survived by his 6 children Mary of Ohio, Rachel (Carlos) of La Feria, Janie (Arnold) of Ohio, Jorge (Estrella) of Edinburg, John David of La Feria, James MIchael (Bethanna) of Ohio, 5 brothers, 3 sisters, 15 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.



Jorge was a lifelong resident of La Feria Tx and was known as a "social butterfly.' Jorge never met a stranger and he was always ready to help anyone in need. His smile was contagious and his goal in life was to make everyone laugh and feel wanted. The love he had for his children was great but the love for his grandchildren and great grandchildren was even greater. Jorge will be missed by everyone who had the joy of meeting him. His children ask you not to be sad because he is gone, but instead to rejoice and smile because he was here and he chose to live life to the fullest.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM. Funeral Service will start at 1:00 PM on July 22, 2020 burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.



