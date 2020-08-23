1/1
Jorge Victoriano Ortiz Martinez Harlingen "Cho Che" TX
1939 - 2020
4/23/1939-8/20/2020 - Jorge Victoriano "Cho Che" Ortiz Martinez, 81, entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Thursday, August 20, 2020 peacefully at his residence.

Jorge was born on April 23, 1939 in Matamoros, Tamps., Mexico to Juan Ricardo Ortiz & Isabel Martinez Ortiz.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life who passed on March 28, 2018, his wife, Elvira Ortiz; daughter, Elizabeth Ortiz; sons, Jorge & Carlos Ortiz; and siblings, Vidal Ortiz & Maria Gonzalez.

Jorge leaves behind his loving family to cherish his wonderful memory, 3 children, Lidia Garza &Ernesto, Araceli Ortiz, & Elvira Ortiz; 5 grandchildren, Amanda Ortiz, Bianca Garza, Michael & Richard Noyola, & Kassandra Ortiz; 3 great grandchildren, Elizabeth Galvan, Aliza Galvan, & Liam Noyola; 4 siblings, Lazaro Ortiz, Susanna Guevara, Lidia Vasquez, & Eduarda Reyes; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, & friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

A Chapel Service of Christian burial will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit.

Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Michael Noyola, Richard Noyola, Lazaro Ortiz, Adrian Galvan and Saul Morales.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
