Jose A. Luna
1946 - 2020
Harlingen - Jose A. Luna, age 74, went home to be with Our Lord and Savior Friday July 10, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. Jose was born in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico on March 17, 1946 the son of Jose Avila Luna and Aurora Avila. He was a lifelong resident of Harlingen and retired from the Harlingen School District after 16 years of service in the maintenance dept. Jose had an amazing talent of being able to fix everything and anything, especially anything mechanical and lawn mowers. He was also musically inclined and loved playing his accordian.

He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Maria G. Luna, his children, Joe Luna Jr. (Claudia), David Luna, Robert Luna, Yolanda Luna, and Janie Ruiz (Duane), his grandchildren, David Luna, Samuel Luna, Alexa Luna, Zachary Luna, Madelyn Luna, Matthew Luna, Briana Luna, Robert Luna Jr., Brandon Luna, Andrew Ruiz, Nikki Ruiz and Kendall Ruiz, one geat granddaughter, Peyton Shae Vaughn.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held and announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. You may sign the online guestbook or leave words of comfort for the family at www.trinityfunerals.com



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
