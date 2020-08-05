1/1
Jose A. Luna
1946 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Jose A. Luna, age 74, went home to be with Our Lord and Savior Friday, July 10, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center.

Jose was born in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico on March 17, 1946 the son of Jose Avila Luna and Aurora Avila. He was a lifelong resident of Harlingen and retired from the Harlingen School District after 16 years of service in the maintenance dept. Jose had an amazing talent of being able to fix everything and anything, especially anything mechanical and lawn mowers. He was also musically inclined and loved playing his accordian.

He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Maria G. Luna; his children, Joe Luna Jr. (Claudia), David Luna, Robert Luna, Yolanda Luna, and Janie Ruiz (Duane); his grandchildren, Adam Luna, David Luna, Samuel Luna, Alexa Luna, Zachary Luna, Madelyn Luna, Matthew Luna, Briana Luna, Robert Luna Jr., Brandon Luna, Andrew Ruiz, Nikki Ruiz and Kendall Ruiz, and one great granddaughter, Peyton Shae Vaughn.

A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday August 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit. Inurnment will follow to Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550 (956)364-2444. You may sign the online guestbook or leave words of comfort for the family at www.trinityfunerals.com



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
July 18, 2020
My condolences to you David and your entire family during this difficult time.
John Mena
Friend
July 16, 2020
Our deepest condolences to The Luna Family. Praying for comfort and peace during this difficult time. Sharing your sadness
Santos & Janie Estrada
Friend
July 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Manuel & Elizabeth Quiroz
Friend
