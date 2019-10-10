|
Harlingen - Jose Bernabe Ruiz, a farmer and resident of La Feria, TX, was welcomed to heaven on October 9 at the age of 73 in Harlingen, Texas, and was known as Berna to his friends and loved ones.
Berna was born in Los Positos, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He married the love of his life, Emma, on April 29,, 1967. They moved from Mexico to Santa Rosa, TX, in the early 1970s, where he found work as a tractor driver. Over time he began his own, successful farm in La Feria, TX, together with his sons Sam and Josh. People throughout the Rio Grande Valley, the United States, and Canada have long enjoyed the fruits and vegetables grown by Mid-Valley Agriculture.
Berna was a good man and instilled the value of hard work on his family. He especially shined as a grandpa to his eight grandchildren. Berna was the honorary grandpa to little Randal and all of the members of his grandson Josh's baseball teams.
Berna was preceded by his parents Maria Estrada Ruiz and Gaspar Ruiz, and his parents-in-law Enrique Maydon and Irene Castillo Maydon.
Berna is survived by his wife of 52 years, Emma Maydon Ruiz; his children, Sam Ruiz (Diana Ruiz), Josh Ruiz (Susana Ruiz), Isaac Ruiz (Jared Varnes), and Emmy Ruiz (Stephanie Grabow); his grandchildren JB Ruiz, Sammy Ruiz Jr., Maria Ruiz, Mariana Ruiz, Josh Ruiz Jr., Matilda Rose Ruiz-Varnes, Samuel Ole Ruiz-Varnes, and Henry Isaac Ruiz-Grabow; and his sisters Rosa Ruiz, Belen Ramirez, Eva Ramirez (Carlos Ramirez), Lupe Ruiz, Soledad Galvan, and Marce Salazar; his compadre Berna Ruiz and amigo Manuel Longoria.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1 pm until 9 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm. Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 departing the funeral home at 10:30 am for a 11:00 am mass at Abundant Life Church with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, TX.
He was a member of Abundant Life Church. The family gives special thanks to Dr. Todd Shenkenberg, the entire 4th floor nursing staff and medical team of Valley Baptist Medical Center. Thanks to everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the in Berna's name.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 10, 2019