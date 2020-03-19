Home

Jose Cantu


1931 - 2020
Jose Cantu Obituary
Raymondville - Jose Cantu, 88 of Raymondville, Texas passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Golden Palms Healthcare Center in Harlingen, Texas.

He was born on May 1, 1931 in Nuevo Leon Mexico to his parents, Jose and Isabel Cantu, who precede him in death, along with his wife, Maria Concepcion Cantu.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his sons, Dr. George Cantu, Roger Cantu, daughters; Gloria Ledesma, Diane Chapa and Elizabeth Hopkins; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Due to the Corona Virus, a private funeral service will be held and burial will follow in the Raymondville Memorial Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 19, 2020
