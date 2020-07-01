Harlingen - Jose Carlos Cantu 89, of Harlingen entered into rest June 29, 2020. He was born February 12, 1931 in Apodaca, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Guillermo and Maria Luisa Cantu.Mr. Cantu is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife of 64 years Ludivina Cantu; daughter, Rosalba Cantu and his granddaughter, Dennise Del Valle.He is survived by his loving family; his son, Jose "Joe" (Maggie) Cantu, Jr.; 5 daughters, Maria Del Valle, Maggie (Reynaldo) Gonzalez, Gracie (Gilbert) Rodriguez, Elizabeth Cantu, Leticia Cantu (Eli) Cano; 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and his sister, Graciela Hernandez De Cantu.Visitation will begin today (Wednesday) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 with a chapel service at 1:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Armando Cantu, JC Cantu, Mark Cantu, Alfredo Rodriguez, Ray Gonzalez, Jr., Mykol Gummings and Homer Lopez.Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.