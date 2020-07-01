Jose Carlos Cantu
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Jose Carlos Cantu 89, of Harlingen entered into rest June 29, 2020. He was born February 12, 1931 in Apodaca, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Guillermo and Maria Luisa Cantu.

Mr. Cantu is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife of 64 years Ludivina Cantu; daughter, Rosalba Cantu and his granddaughter, Dennise Del Valle.

He is survived by his loving family; his son, Jose "Joe" (Maggie) Cantu, Jr.; 5 daughters, Maria Del Valle, Maggie (Reynaldo) Gonzalez, Gracie (Gilbert) Rodriguez, Elizabeth Cantu, Leticia Cantu (Eli) Cano; 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and his sister, Graciela Hernandez De Cantu.

Visitation will begin today (Wednesday) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 with a chapel service at 1:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Armando Cantu, JC Cantu, Mark Cantu, Alfredo Rodriguez, Ray Gonzalez, Jr., Mykol Gummings and Homer Lopez.

Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
12:00 - 09:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved