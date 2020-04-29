|
|
San Benito, TX - Jose Cruz Garcia Sr., 84 of San Benito, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his residence in San Benito.
Mr. Garcia is survived by his loving children: Guillermina Navarro, Jose Garcia Jr., Heriberto Garcia, Maria Lucio, Esperanza de Hoyos, Armando Garcia Sr., Juan Garcia Sr., Javier Garcia, Luis Garcia Sr., Maria Garcia and Melissa King; 28 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Maria Magdalena Garcia; and his parents, Pablo Garcia Silva and Amada Garcia Camargo.
A private service will be held.
You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to the family of Jose Cruz Garcia Sr. at: www.thomaegarza.com.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 29, 2020