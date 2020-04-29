Valley Morning Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Cruz Garcia Sr.


2001 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Cruz Garcia Sr. Obituary
San Benito, TX - Jose Cruz Garcia Sr., 84 of San Benito, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his residence in San Benito.

Mr. Garcia is survived by his loving children: Guillermina Navarro, Jose Garcia Jr., Heriberto Garcia, Maria Lucio, Esperanza de Hoyos, Armando Garcia Sr., Juan Garcia Sr., Javier Garcia, Luis Garcia Sr., Maria Garcia and Melissa King; 28 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Maria Magdalena Garcia; and his parents, Pablo Garcia Silva and Amada Garcia Camargo.

A private service will be held.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to the family of Jose Cruz Garcia Sr. at: www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now