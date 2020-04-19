Home

Jose D. Perrett


1926 - 2020
Jose D. Perrett Obituary
Harlingen - Jose D. Perrett 94, of Harlingen entered into rest April 17,2020. He was born March 26, 1926 in Burgos, Tamaulipas Mexico. With lots of love we say goodbye to Jose Dolores Perrett, survived by his loving wife Esther Flores Perrett, daughter Enda Flores Perez and her spouse Gilbert Perez and three granddaughters, nieces and nephews. Lie our heart save its memory will exist in our lives. Graveside services will be held Monday, April 20 at 10 a.m. at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 19, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
