San Benito - Jose Davila, Sr., 91, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born to Mr. and Mrs. Maximino Davila on January 4, 1928 in San Benito, Texas.



Jose was an avid fan of Conjunto and Tejano music and was of the Catholic faith.



His wife, Maxima Meza Davila, sister, Estefana Davila Najera, brother, Billy Davila; and Santos & Leticia Davila's twin babies, preceded Jose in death.



Left to treasure his memory are his children, Jose (Aurelia) Davila, Jr., Maria del Jesus (Jessie) Mata, and Santos (Leticia) Davila; grandchildren, Esai Armando Mata and Joe Anthony Davila.



The Davila family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, July 6, 2019 and Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 1:00 to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary on Sunday evening at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Jose will be laid to rest at Mont Meta Memorial Park following the funeral Mass.



Honored to serve as pallbearers are Esai Mata, Joe Anthony Davila, Roberto Mata, Stephan Saldana, Alberto Alvarez, and Joel Alvarez. Honorary pallbearers are Jose Davila, Jr. and Santos Davila.



The Davila family thanks Hospice Care of Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen, Annette Davis and staff.



Published in Valley Morning Star on July 7, 2019