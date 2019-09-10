|
Harlingen, TX - Jose Felipe Ybarra, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday evening at his residence. He was born April 11, 1936 in Harlingen, TX to Tereso and Maria A. Ybarra. He was a lifelong resident of Harlingen and last living survivor. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Blanca Rendon Ybarra, five brothers and three sisters.
He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his son, Ignacio Ybarra and daughter, Teresa Ybarra (Juan Xavier Aguilar), Eight grandchildren, Ruby Lee Ybarra, Pablo Padron, Maria Luisa Padron, Michael David Fuentes, Marcus Angel Fuentes, Jonathan Alexander Ybarra, Jaiden Sky Aguilar and Bianca Rain Aguilar. He is also survived bu numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 10, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Tuesday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria.
Honored to be his pallbearers will be Clemente Mendiola, Ignacio Ybarra, Ruby Lee Ybarra, Marcus Fuentes, Michael Fuentes and Angelo Vuittonet.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550 www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 10, 2019