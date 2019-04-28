Harlingen - Our beloved, Jose G. Andrade, 85, has been called home to rejoice in eternal life.



He was a playful soul who loved his family unconditionally, worked hard his entire life, enjoyed fishing and loved his church.



He is preceded in death by his parents Miguel and Trinidad Andrade and by several siblings.



He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Maria F. Andrade; his sons and daughters, Esmeralda Nieto, Mary Rivera, Alicia (Jesus) Vela, Mario (Norma) Andrade, Lupita Salinas, Armando (Ana) Andrade and Julie (Ricardo) De La Rosa; 22 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; numerous siblings and his best friend Porscha.



Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of The Assumption Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Charles Nieto, Ramon Rivera, III, Jordan Hernandez, Mario Andrade, Jr., Armando Andrade, Jr. and Rene Salinas.