|
|
San Benito - Jose G. "Joe" Barbour 73 passed away February 10, 2020. Joe was born on January 1, 1947 in Kingsville, Texas to Ruperto & Aurora Almaraz Barbour.
Joe was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired as a Sr. Technician from Xerox after 42 years of service. Joe enjoyed gardening, and spending time with family. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of the Universe Catholic Church.
His wife Sylvia G. Barbour preceded Joe in death.
Left to cherish his memory is his children Jacqueline Barbour (David), Sylvia A. Flores, Joseph R. Barbour (Deborah). Grandchildren Matthew, Tanya, Brittni, Jacob, Amber, Tiffani, Jaiden, Tristan, Taylor Bo, Jaliyah, and Jaxon. Great grandchildren Aliezay, Jason Olivia, Kain, and Jayda.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of the Universe. Burial with full Military Honor will follow the Mass at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honor to serve as pallbearers will be Matthew R. Macias, Tiffani Flores, Tanya Sauceda, Tristan Flores, Jacob Barbour, and Jaiden Barbour. Honorary pallbearers will be Amber Iao, Jaliyah Barbour, Aliezay Jaramillo, Jason Sauceda, Taylor Bo Barbour, Jayda Sauceda, Kain Mendez, Olivia R. Iao, Jaxon Barbour, and Brittni Mendez.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas (956)361-9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 14, 2020