Jose Hernandez


1935 - 2019
Jose Hernandez Obituary
Jose G. Hernandez 84, of La Feria entered into rest July 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Santiago and Teresa Hernandez and his son, Gabriel Hernandez.

Jose leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters, Joanna Hernandez, Judith Hernandez (Gilbert) Prado Jr., Graciela Hernandez, Julissa Hernandez; sons, Jose (Judith) Hernandez Jr., Joselito Hernandez, Jaime Hernandez, Joel Hernandez; 23 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and the mother of his children, Evangelina Hernandez.

Visitation will begin Friday from 12 noon until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Palms Chapel in La Feria at 9:30 am for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church and burial will follow at La Capilla Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 1, 2019
