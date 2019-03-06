Home

Jose J. "Pepe" Decilos


Jose J. "Pepe" Decilos Obituary
Harlingen - Jose "Pepe" J. Decilos, 74, passed away March 5, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born June 11, 1944 to Fernando and Maria Decilos.

Jose served his country with the U.S. Army. Jose was a retired accountant and business owner. He had a love for his family, travel and people.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandmother, Matilde Decilos.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Yolanda H. Decilos; children Monica Lorraine (Richard) Chavez and Lisa Bernice Decilos; grandchildren Richard Chavez Jr., Isaac Anthony Flores, Daniel Alexander Flores; and siblings Frances (Gabriel) Garcia of Chicago, Illinois, Oralia (Robert) Garcia of Chicago, Illinois, Graciela (Jorge) Anaya of Chicago, Illinois, , Enriqueta (Francisco ) Banda of Harlingen, Texas, Juanita (Jose) Martinez of Holland, Michigan, Mary Decilos-Marin of Harlingen, Texas and Fernando (Stella) Decilos of Harlingen, Texas.

Visitation hours will be from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the funeral home.

Funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Harlingen. Burial with full military honors will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria.

Honor to serve as pallbearers are Robert Garcia, Fernando Decilos Jr, Richard Chavez, Richard Chavez Jr., Isaac Anthony Flores and Daniel Alexander Flores.

Jose and Yolanda were blessed to celebrate 50 years of marriage. He will be missed!

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 710 Ed Carey Dr., Harlingen, Texas 78550, (956) 423-3636
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 6, 2019
