San Benito, TX - Jose Jesus Mancera, age 75 went home to be with the Lord peacefully at his home February 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 7, 1944 in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico to Espirion and Magdalena Mancera.
On January 22, 1967 he married the love of his life, Noemi, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Guadalupe and Emilia De Los Santos in Las Rusias, TX at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Jose was a hardworking family man and devoted husband. He retired from the SBISD after many years of faithful service. He was a jack of all trades and the family handyman always willing and wanting to help his extended family members and friends. In his leisure time, he loved yardwork, carpentry, collecting vintage cars and beers from around the world. He also enjoyed watching wrestling, had a love for all animals especially his own fur babies who he adored.
He leaves to treasure his wonderful memory his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, Noemi Mancera, Son, Fernando Mancera, Daughter, Tamara Medina Bruno (Steve), Grandchildren, Martin Torres Jr., Lori Torres, Ashley Lerma, great grandchildren, Jacob Lucio and Riley Lucio, two sisters, Basilia Zapata (Arnoldo) of Alton, TX, Sofia Rojas (Pedro), two brothers, Juan Mancera (Blanca) and Arcadio Mancera (Sherry) all of CA.. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Delfino Mancera.
Visitation will be held on Monday February 24, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit, led by Bea Lopez. Holy Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Las Rusias with Fr. Ernest Ukwueze as celebrant. Interment will follow to Heavenly Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ernesto Sauceda III (Yangis), Mark Sauceda, Omar Benavides, Ruben Gonzalez, Joe Martinez, Steven Bruno, Justin De Los Santos and Abel Sauceda.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 24, 2020