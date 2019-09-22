|
San Benito - On the morning of Thursday, September 19, 2019, Jose Juan Sanchez, husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 91. Jose was born on June of 1928 in San Benito, Texas to Rosendo and Celsa Sanchez.
Jose was drafted into the Army in September of 1952 and served in the Korean Conflict as a mechanic, until being honorably discharged for his service in June of 1954. In January of 1955, he married Joaquina Cruz. Together they raised eight children: Daniel, Delia, Diana, David, Esther, Mercedes, Lydia, and Jesus. After his release from the armed forces, Jose was employed as a mechanic for various companies before finally retiring as a bus driver from San Benito C.I.S.D.
Jose was preceded in death by his parents Rosendo and Celsa, his siblings Juanita and Castulo, and daughter Esther. He is survived by his siblings Julian, Dominga, and Magdalena, his wife of 64 years Joaquina, and his children Daniel, Delia, Diana, David, Mercedes, Lydia, and Jesus as well as his grandchildren; Jessica, Brian, Briana, Bianca, Brooke, David Jr., Jacklyn, Amanda, Michaela, Matthew, Sarah and Joseph. .
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with a rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. located at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home, in San Benito, Texas.
A funeral mass in his honor will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Theresa Catholic Church, in San Benito, Texas. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park, in San Benito, Texas.
Jose's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Kindred Hospice as well as Sunshine Haven Hospice Facility for their end of life care.
Our dad and grandpa dedicated his life to his faith, honor, and respect. He strongly believed that "If God wanted you to serve him, HE will protect you."
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Sunshine Haven Hospice Facility, 7105 Lakeside Blvd in Olmito, Tx, 78575.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 22, 2019