TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Jose Leyva
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Harlingen, TX
Jose "Angel" Leyva


1955 - 2019
Jose "Angel" Leyva Obituary
Harlingen, TX - Jose "Angel" Leyva, 64 yrs old, son of Mr. Doroteo Leyva & Eriberta Chavez Leyva. Mr. Angel Leyva had a heart of Gold. Always helping others was his passion. He loved pets & working & repairing lawnmowers & yard equipment. His friends and family will miss him.

Surviving family includes 3 brothers of Harlingen, TX, 1 sister of Brownsville, TX, 1 son, Kenny Leyva of Finger, TN, 1 daughter, Hope Rene Stott of North Port, FL, 5 grandchildren of FL & TN and numerous nieces, nephews & family.

Our beloved Angel sure lived to be an "Angel" Rest easy Friend, You are finally Home in Gods loving Arms.

Preceding him in death, his parents, 2 brothers, Beto & Polo Leyva, sister, Berti and his son, Baby Angel Leyva.

A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Harlingen on Saturday Sept. 21, 2019 at 3:00 pm with Rev. Bill Perkins officiating.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 20, 2019
