Jose Lopez
Jose Lopez

Jose Lopez


1953 - 2019
Jose Lopez Obituary
Jose Guadalupe "Lupito" Lopez 66 of Primera entered into rest Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his son, Juan Lopez.

Lupito is survived by is loving family; children, Mercedes Lopez, Alfredo Lopez, Jesse Rocha, Jose Luis Salcedo, Isabel Lopez and numerous grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sisters, Francisca Lopez, Mercedes Lopez Razo, Maria Elena Lopez, Anna Lopez; his brothers, Jose Luis Lopez, Ruben Lopez and Eleazar Lopez.

Lupito was a faithful and loyal employee with Rudy Garza Funeral Home and Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery for over 30 years. He was cherished and loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and a prayer service will be at 6:00 pm and Friday from 12 noon to 9:00 pm and a rosary at 7:00 pm.

Funeral services will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 am for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and interment will follow at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 3, 2019
