Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Jose Luis (Joe) Arce Sr.


1943 - 2019
Jose Luis (Joe) Arce Sr. Obituary
Harlingen - Jose Luis Arce Sr., age 76, Reynosa, Mexico. Jose lived in Victoria for numerous years and currently resided in Harlingen, Texas Jose passed away on Tuesday October 22, 2019. Jose was born February 12, 1943 to Zaragosa Valadez Arce and Rosa Marroquin Collins.

He worked for H.B Zachry Construction Co. and Alcoa Co. for many years and later retired. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and loved being around his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting guns and tinkering on little projects in his work shop.

Jose is survived by his wife, Elvira Saldivar Arce of 56 years, daughter, Lisa Arce Wells (Carl) of Harlingen, daughter,Rosie Arce of Victoria, son, Jose Luis Arce, Jr. of Harlingen, daughters Gina Arce Jaeger (Harvey) of Victoria, brother, Angel Arce (Olivia) of Brownsville. Jose also leaves behind brother Ramiro Arce, brother Angel Ruben Arce, sister Minerva Arce De Leon, sister Lilliana Arce Flores, and sister Adriana Arce Flores. Seven grandchildren: Bobby Quintanilla ll, Danielle Jaroszewski, Bradley Jaeger, Cody Jaeger, Zachary Wells, Dylan Wells and Justin Wells, nine great grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews all who will miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents Zaragosa Valadez Arce and Rosa Marroquin Collins and his grandson, Derrick Quintanilla.

Visitation will be held, Saturday, November 9 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm with a Chapel Service at 1:00pm at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria, Texas. Burial to follow at 2:00 pm at Mont Meta Cemetery in San Benito, Texas.

A special thank you to Dr. Todd Schenkenburg and staff at the Valley Cancer Associates in Harlingen, Texas, Sunshine Haven Hospice in Olmito, Texas, Valley Baptist Medical Center Doctors and Staff, La Hacienda & Golden Palms Nursing Home for all the attentive and special care.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 6, 2019
