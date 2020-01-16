Home

TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
For more information about
Jose Salazar
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church
Jose Luis Salazar


1961 - 2020
Jose Luis Salazar Obituary
Harlingen - Jose Luis Salazar, 57, entered eternal rest on Tuesday afternoon, January 14, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center.

Jose was born on June 17, 1962 in Brownsville, Texas to Jose J. Salazar & Maria Angelica Medina Salazar. He was a family man who loved spending time and being around family & friends. Jose was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church and graduated from Harlingen High School Class of 1980.

Jose is survived by his loving family to cherish his wonderful memory, parents, Jose J. & Maria Angelica Salazar; wife, Myra Araceli Luna Salazar; children, Christina Nicole Salazar, Aldo Salazar, Vanessa Lisa Salazar, Jose Gabriel Salazar, Jose Antonio Salazar, & Angelica Salazar; sisters, Leticia Salazar (Israel Rios), Elizabeth Perez (Carlos), & Nancy Lorena Carpio (James P.); and nephews & nieces, Marcus Perez, Adriana Carpio, James Michael Carpio, & Karla Perez.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel of the Holy Spirit.

Funeral service will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.

Honored to serve as his pallbearers will be James Michael Carpio, James P. Carpio, Israel Rios, Marcus Perez, Aldo Salazar, & Arturo Valdez.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady o f the Assumption Catholic Church.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 16, 2020
