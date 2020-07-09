Harlingen - Jose M. Garza entered into the Lord's Kingdom July 4, 2020. He was born March 2, 1936 in Mission, Texas to Victoriano and Santos Garza.He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Sylvia Garza and five siblings.Jose is survived by his loving family, his daughters, Debbie (Robert) Rodriguez and Nelda (Arian) Villanueva; 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and his brother, Rodolfo (Christina) Garza.He proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict.Our dad was a devoted, loving, caring husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he cared for our mother during her final years with such devotion and unconditional love for her till her passing, he loved gardening, growing fresh vegetables, loved fruit trees, his decline in health decreased his ability to do the things he loved, his desire to be with our mother aided in his unwillingness to continue to live without her and desired to be with her again, our hearts are saddened that our daddy is gone, but comfort in knowing he is with the love of his life for eternity.Visitation will be held Friday from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and a chapel service will begin at 11:30 AM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.The family wish to express their sincere thanks to all the staff at Victoria Comfort Home, Dr. Bhatla and Elara Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.