|
|
San Benito - On February 22, 2020, Jose M. Gonzalez Sr. 87 passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his beloved family. Jose was born in San Benito on January 9, 1933, to Pedro & Maria de los Angeles Marroquin Gonzalez.
Jose was married to Oralia "Lali' for 59 years. Jose and Oralia had 4 sons: Jose Gonzalez Jr., Rogerio "Roy" (Rosie) Gonzalez, Ricardo "Rick" (Cynthia) Gonzalez, and Eloy Gonzalez. Jose had four beloved grandchildren: Michelle Gonzalez, Matthew Gonzalez, Mark Gonzalez, and Melanie Gonzalez.
Jose was employed by Texas State Technical Institute for 28 years before his retirement.
Viewing for Jose M. Gonzalez Sr. will be held at San Benito Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 25th from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Memorial Talk at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 26th at 10:00 a.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honor to serve as pallbearers will be Matthew Gonzalez, Mark Gonzalez, Jose Angel Saldivar, Rick Llanes Jr., Gonzalo Gonzalez, Gabriel Gonzalez, Noe Flores, and Danny Gonzalez. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Flores, Jaime Flores, and Rick Llanes, Jr.
Visitation are under the care of of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito Texas (956)361-9192. You are invited to share your memories and express your condolences with the family on Jose's tribute page www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 25, 2020