TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
1954 - 2019
Jose Manuel Ortiz Obituary
Harlingen/Houston - Jose Manuel Ortiz was called home 8/9/19. He was the most generous, Marine, father of two, born on 9/19/54.

He was preceded in death by his father Pete Ortiz and many loved ones.

Joe is survived by daughters Miranda Ortiz Brooks (Chris) and Destiny Mullins, Mother, Lidia Ortiz, brothers, Rudy (Elvia), Ruben (Anita), Robert (Patsy), Guadalupe Ortiz (Minnie+), sister Becky O Hewlett, Ex wife Karen Klair, 13 nieces, 2 nephews and many relatives.

Services pending in Houston.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 13, 2019
