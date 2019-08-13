|
|
Harlingen/Houston - Jose Manuel Ortiz was called home 8/9/19. He was the most generous, Marine, father of two, born on 9/19/54.
He was preceded in death by his father Pete Ortiz and many loved ones.
Joe is survived by daughters Miranda Ortiz Brooks (Chris) and Destiny Mullins, Mother, Lidia Ortiz, brothers, Rudy (Elvia), Ruben (Anita), Robert (Patsy), Guadalupe Ortiz (Minnie+), sister Becky O Hewlett, Ex wife Karen Klair, 13 nieces, 2 nephews and many relatives.
Services pending in Houston.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 13, 2019