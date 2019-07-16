JOSE R. GUERRA, SR.



It is with heavy hearts, we had to say goodbye to our father, Jose R. Guerra, Sr. on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was reunited in Heaven with his loving wife, Genoveva, who waited patiently for our father to join her in eternal peace and joy. Our mother, Genoveva preceded him in death in March, 2004, as his brothers, Paulino and Roman, and his parents, Pablo and Margarita Guerra.



Jose's 95th year journey began in Robstown on March 13, 1924. There he started working at a very young age. He worked in ranches and enjoyed training horses. From there, he worked in several ranches in the Linn-San Manuel area, Santa Anita and Santa Vicente Ranches, to name a few. He continued in ranching and training horses. He later moved to Lasara where he met our mother and they were married in September, 1946. He worked several years in the Ring Ranch outside of Lasara. Later, he worked and retired from the Lasara School District. He kept all of the school yards in tip top shape, along with all the plants and flowers that made the landscaping look beautiful all the time. He was the school's custodian as well.



Left to cherish his memories are his children, Jose R. Guerra, Jr., Sylvia (Alex) Bravo, Melba (Raul ) Garcia, Omar (Yolanda) Guerra, Maria (Julio) Rodriguez, Andrea (Adrian) Cavazos, his sister, Trinidad Trevino and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



We would like to thank Pax Villa Hospice for the exceptional care he received and also his providers, Adelaida Rodriguez and Rosa Lopez, who cared and treated him with great compassion.



Our dear father has been a blessing to us all and we are comforted in knowing that he is resting in God's hands. The Guerra family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Duddlesten Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lasara, Texas. Interment will follow to his final place of rest at Lasara Cemetery.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Michael Cavazos, Luis Chavez, Mark Garcia, Avan O. Guerra, Mack Longoria and Marcos Ramos. Honorary pallbearers will be Noel Chavez and Oscar Guerra.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas. Published in Valley Morning Star from July 16 to July 19, 2019