San Benito - Jose Roberto Q. Hernandez passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in El Olmito, Texas at the age of 70, he was born in Harlingen, Texas on September 16, 1949 to Domingo Lopez Hernandez and Hortencia Quintero Hernandez, the youngest of 6 children.



Jose attended school in Harlingen and graduated from Harlingen High School in 1970 where he played Baseball with the Harlingen Cardinals.



Preceded in death by his parents; Domingo Lopez Hernandez and Hortencia Quintero Hernandez, a daughter; Priscilla Garza Hernandez, sister; Leonor Hernandez Ramirez, brothers; Elpidio Q. Hernandez, Martin Q. Hernandez, he is survived by girlfriend Juanita Munoz, his twin sons: Javier G. Hernandez and Rolando G. Hernandez, two grandchildren two brothers; Domingo Q. and wife Elvia Hernandez, Rodolfo Q. and wife Blanca Oralia Hernandez. Numerous nephews and nieces.



Visitation at Thomae Garza Funeral Home will be on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, Setember 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Thomae Garza Funeral Home South Chapel with Burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store