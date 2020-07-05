La Feria - Jose Roberto Ruiz III, age 46, of La Feria, Texas passed away on Friday July 3, 2020. Jose was born March 1, 1974 to Ana Pickett (Bob) and +Jose Ruiz Jr..
Jose dedicated his life to his family, forever showing his love and pride for them. You would find him on any sideline cheering them on and also yelling his head off to "get in the game " or to "buy a ticket if you're not going to play." He was hard on the kids during sports but loved them even harder. His infectious smile, his laugh, his hugs and kisses will be missed by all of his children, wife, mother, father and brother.
We cannot forget his second family, Valley Baptist Medical Center, who knew him for being the jokester while at work but more so for his exceptional care and leadership as a registered nurse for 23 years. His motto at work was "sink or swim." Everyone knew if Joe was working, the crew was in good hands. Thank You to all the VBMC nurses & doctors who cared for and loved my Joe as family
Jose is survived by her wife, Tirza Hernandez; daughter Brittany Nicole Ruiz; daughter Annette Jo Ruiz; daughter Orion Soleil Sanchez; daughter Ava Riley Ruiz; and son Andrew Ruiz; mother Ana Pickett (Bob); brother Gabriel "Spanky" Ruiz (Brenda).
Jose was preceded in death by; father +Jose Ruiz Jr..
Visitation for Jose will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, prayer service at 7:00 PM.
