Harlingen - Jose Sauceda, 72 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was a Vietnam veteran having served in the Vietnam era and retired as a Sergeant from the San Benito Police Department after 39 years of service.



He is preceded in death by his parents Espedito Sauceda and Cruz Ochoa Sauceda; his brother Frank Sauceda and 2 sisters Rosa Linda Chamberlain and Guadalupe Rodriguez.



Jose is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 46 years Alejandra Sauceda; his son and daughters Tammy Lynn (Alonzo) Adame, Lori Kasandra (Freddy Gomez) Sauceda and Joe Henry (Sandy Villapando) Sauceda; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 7 siblings Juan, Raul, Pablo Sauceda, Irma Duran, Maria Luisa Sauceda, Antonia Fritz and Juana Sauceda; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.



Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 1:00 pm-9:00 pm. Chapel services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, March 15, 2019 in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, TX under the auspices of Amercan Legion Post 205. Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary