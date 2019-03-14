|
|
Harlingen - Jose Sauceda, 72 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was a Vietnam veteran having served in the Vietnam era and retired as a Sergeant from the San Benito Police Department after 39 years of service.
He is preceded in death by his parents Espedito Sauceda and Cruz Ochoa Sauceda; his brother Frank Sauceda and 2 sisters Rosa Linda Chamberlain and Guadalupe Rodriguez.
Jose is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 46 years Alejandra Sauceda; his son and daughters Tammy Lynn (Alonzo) Adame, Lori Kasandra (Freddy Gomez) Sauceda and Joe Henry (Sandy Villapando) Sauceda; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 7 siblings Juan, Raul, Pablo Sauceda, Irma Duran, Maria Luisa Sauceda, Antonia Fritz and Juana Sauceda; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 1:00 pm-9:00 pm. Chapel services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, March 15, 2019 in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, TX under the auspices of Amercan Legion Post 205.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 14, 2019