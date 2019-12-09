|
|
La Feria - Josefa Maldonado 88, of La Feria entered into rest December 6, 2019. She was born May 2, 1931 in Los Fresnos, Texas to Catarino and Jesusa Portugal.
Josefa is preceded in death by her husband, Domingo Maldonado and son, Jesus Martinez, Jr.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Ella (Henry) Zamora of Buda, TX and Gloria Martinez; her grandchildren, Celina (David) Howard, Lynda, Lisa, Veronica, Genaro, Jesse, Jr., Alejandro and Juan. She also leaves behind her brother, Julian Alvarez; sister, Evangelina Portugal; the father of her children, Jesus Martinez, Sr., numerous nieces, nephews and Maria Luisa Serna who cared for her for over 9 years.
Visitation will be today (Monday) from 12 noon until 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019, departing the Rudy Garza Palms Chapel in La Feria at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church and burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 9, 2019