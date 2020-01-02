|
Harlingen - Josefina Juarez Garza (74) went to rest with the Lord in December 30, 2019. She was born on November 18, 1945 to Magdaleno and Herminia Juarez. Josefina is preceded in death by her husband Armando T. Garza, father Magdaleno T. Juarez Sr., older brother Magdaleno Juarez Jr., and sister Juana Juarez. Surviving are daughters Ida Garza from Fort Worth, Lisa Garza from McAllen, and Sandra G. (Eloy) Moran from McAllen, her granddaughter Tyra Alisandra G. Marks from Fort Worth, her mother Herminia M. Juarez, sisters Simone (Joe) Rosales, Ermelinda Juarez, Rosa Maria J. Wilhelm, Margarita J. (Robert) Hernandez, Blanca Estela J. Perez, and Maria Elena J. Lowry, her brothers Jose Arturo (Reme) Juarez Sr., Jose Luis (Sylvia) Juarez Sr., Arnulfo (Angie) Juarez Sr., and Martin (Yanet) Juarez Sr. The pallbearers will be Arnulfo Juarez, Jose Luis Juarez, Jose Arturo Juarez, Martin Juarez, Fernando Rocha, and Magdaleno Juarez III. Josefina will be greatly missed. The Lord has gained another angel. She will help watch over her daughters and granddaughter. She was always there for her parents, siblings, and extended family throughout her life. She was always ready to help a friend or acquaintance in any need they may have had. You could always count on her. "My soul finds rest in God alone; my salvation comes from Him. He alone is my rock and my salvation; He is my fortress, I will never be shaken. My salvation and my honor depend on God ; He is my mighty rock, my refuge." Psalm 62.
Visitation will be held on January 2, 2020 at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home from 1:00 pm - 10:00 pm rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier on January 3, 2020 at 10:00 am.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 2, 2020