Rangerville, TX - Josefina O. Flores passed away at her residence peacefully on 8/24/20 at 101 years old with family by her side.
Josefina was born on March 18, 1919 in Los Indios, TX. to Eluterio and Isabella Ochoa. She was married to Cirilo "Lilo" Flores for 49 years.
"Josie" as many people knew her was a staple in the community. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and worked with the San Benito CISD for 24 years feeding the youth of the community in the cafeteria at Rangerville Elementary School.
She is survived by her daughter Aurora (Miguel) Salazar of Los Indios, two grandsons, Miguel (Rebecca) Salazar of Houston and Robert (Ruth) Salazar of La Feria, great-grandsons David, Rafael, and Julian Salazar, as well as her other grandchildren, the Gault kids. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who she loved very much.
The family would like to thank Dr. Shridhar Kotta, Dr. Eugene Nunnery, Muniz Pharmacy and their staffs for caring for Josefina throughout the years. Also, many thanks to the staff of Elara Caring Networks Cima Hospice for caring for Josefina in her final days.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday August 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm led by Terry Robles. Funeral Mass of Christian burial is to be celebrated on Thursday August 27, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Las Rusias Cemetery, Los Indios.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you make a donation to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Los Indios via the San Ignacio de Loyola Catholic Church, 24380 US-281, San Benito, TX 78586, or a charity of your choice
.