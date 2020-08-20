Rio Hondo - Josefina "Josephine" O. Salazar, 78, entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Christus Santa Rosa Medical Center in San Antonio.Josephine was born on April 16, 1942 in Rio Hondo, Texas to Victor Ochoa & Paulita Ruiz Ochoa. She was a lifelong resident of Rio Hondo and longtime member of La Trinidad Assembly of God Church. Josephine had a passion for cooking for her family, especially during Thanksgiving, she enjoyed gardening, and adored her grandchildren whom she loved spending time with.She is preceded in death by both her parents, and siblings, Jesus Ochoa, Enriqueta Ochoa, Victor Ochoa, David Ochoa, Juan Ochoa, Herminia Vento, Emilia Aguilar, Celia Gonzalez, & Israel Ochoa.Josephine leaves behind her loving family to cherish her beautiful memory, children, Victor J. Salazar (Yolanda), & Ruby Salinas (Ricardo); grandchildren, Herman Gutierrez III, Jacob Salazar, Justin Salazar, Amanda Torres, Jennifer Salazar, & Fabian Torres; 8 great grandchildren, and brother, Celestino Ochoa.A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.Inurnment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery in San Benito.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.