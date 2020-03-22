Home

Josefina Perez Trevino


1956 - 2020
Harlingen - Harlingen - Josefina Perez Trevino, 64, of Harlingen was called home by the Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jose Perez and Rebecca Ramirez.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband Alberto M. Trevino; daughter Theresa R. Trevino; sister Alicia (Lupe) Sanchez, Melida Gonzales; nephews and nieces Albert (Katie) Sanchez, Lupe Sanchez, Jr., EJ (Sarah) Gonzales, Selena (Nick) De Leon , David (Merary) Trevino, Angie (Justin) Carter, Ramon Trevino, Alyssa Trevino, Evana (Chris) Aguirre, Margo (Felix) Lara, Marisa (Federico) Chavez, Madison Trevino.

Visitation will begin Monday, March 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 departing Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a church service at 10:00 PM at House of Hope Church with burial to follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 22, 2020
