Ligonier, IN - Josefina (Pena) Salazar, 74, of Ligonier, IN passed away on March 15, 2019 at Avalon Village in Ligonier. She was born March 19, 1944 to the late Guadalupe (Manuela Rodrigeuz) Pena in San Pedro, Mexico. She married Jose Salazar on December 15, 1969. He passed away on March 1, 2010. Josefina lived her life in both Mercedes, Texas and Ligonier. She worked as a home healthcare provider while living in Texas. After moving to Ligonier she spent a lot of her time caring for her grandchildren. She also worked at Silgan Plastics. Josefina attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mercedes, TX and St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ligonier. She is survived by her five children, Mario (Lupita) Salazar of Wilmer, TX, Andrea (Thomas Bittering) Salazar of Butler, IN, Susie (Cory) Morris of Ligonier, Juanita Salazar of Ligonier, Joe (Katie) Salazar in Ligonier; 16 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; two brothers and five sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. A time of visitation with family and friends was held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mercedes, TX on Saturday March 23, 2019. Josefina will be laid to rest with her husband at Solis Cemetery In La Feria, TX following the Mass. Visitation with the family will be held from 8-9:30 AM at Garcia-Trevino Funeral Home on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 21, 2019