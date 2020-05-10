Harlingen - Joseph Galambos was 61 and living in Harlingen, TX when he died on Tuesday,
May 5 th 2020. Survived by James & Patricia Galambos, Diane and Murphy Smith, 3 nieces and 2 Nephews.
Preceded in death by Steve Galambos (father) Josephine Stegall (mother) and brothers, Steven, & Andrew.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
May 5 th 2020. Survived by James & Patricia Galambos, Diane and Murphy Smith, 3 nieces and 2 Nephews.
Preceded in death by Steve Galambos (father) Josephine Stegall (mother) and brothers, Steven, & Andrew.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 10, 2020.