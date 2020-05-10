Joseph Galambos
Harlingen - Joseph Galambos was 61 and living in Harlingen, TX when he died on Tuesday,

May 5 th 2020. Survived by James & Patricia Galambos, Diane and Murphy Smith, 3 nieces and 2 Nephews.

Preceded in death by Steve Galambos (father) Josephine Stegall (mother) and brothers, Steven, & Andrew.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.



Published in Valley Morning Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

