Harlingen, TX - Dr. Joseph Jacob Ernst (Doc Joe) 66 years old from Harlingen, Texas passed away on Sunday July 28th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
We are without words to describe the amazing man he was. Born February 23rd, 1953 in McAllen, Texas to Ben and Jeetie Vaiden Ernst. He was a graduate of McAllen High School in 1971, where he excelled in his academic pursuits graduating with honors. He received a degree in chemistry from UT Austin, then pursued a medical degree specializing in Urology from UT San Antonio. He was a decorated Army Veteran where he served during Operation Desert Storm. After an honorable discharge he moved back to the Rio Grande Valley, where he set up practice and served the Harlingen community for many years. He then relocated to Granite City, Illinois where he practiced at Gateway Regional Medical Center and consequently retired July of 2018.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Sandy Ernst of Harlingen, Texas. His children: Ashley (Stephen) Nunley, Jason (Karen) Eads, and Jeanie Eads. His 8 grandchildren: Makalya Nunley, Bailey Jenkins, Landon Nunley, Makenzie Jenkins, Landon Roberts, Kennedy Nunley, JJ Eads, Megan Eads, numerous in-laws whom he loved dearly and his beloved Lexie Dog. He will also be sorely missed by many wonderful friends and colleagues.
Graveside service will be held at Mont Meta Cemetery in San Benito Texas Thursday August 1st, 2019 at 5:00pm.
You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, flowers, or sympathy cards to the family of Dr. Joseph Jacob Ernst at: www.thomaegarza.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 31, 2019