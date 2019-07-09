Services Celebration of Life 10:00 AM St. Anthony's Catholic Church Resources More Obituaries for JOSEPH WHITE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JOSEPH THOMAS WHITE Jr.

March 11, 1931 –



July 5, 2019



Harlingen, Texas



Our Dad, Papa Joe, Buddo, Big Joe, "Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma", Joseph Thomas White Jr passed away peacefully Friday, July 5th, 2019 at Windsor at Atrium in Harlingen, Texas. He was 88 years old.



Joe was born March 11th, 1931 to Joseph Thomas and Majorie Mae White in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School Class of 1949. Married Ralene Ann Brotherman April 18th, 1951, daughter of Raleigh and Hermia Brotherman of San Antonio, TX.



Dad was active in many things, including Board Member of The Literacy Center of Harlingen in which he was the first honorary life-time board member, St. Anthony's Catholic Church where he was a reader, Harlingen Arts and Heritage Museum, Harlingen Humane Society Supporter and the list goes on. Most people in Harlingen knew Dad. He loved Blanquita's, the Harlingen Country Club. He would light up any room he walked into.



When he would do the readings at St. Anthony's, everyone paid attention due to his booming voice. When he sang, the windows would shake. He was the life of the party! He and the family are very proud of the White Family Heritage. His Grandfather Leon White owned L. White Saddle & Boot Company in Fort Worth. We have several of those saddles in the family today.



Dad is joining Mom, Ralene Ann Brotherman White. His mother and father - "Papa Joe Senior" and " Mamma". His brothers, Steve White and Tony White. Sister Florence Katherine White.



Left to continue his legacy are:



Son Joseph Thomas White, III, wife Alisa White of Deland, FL.



Grandson Joseph Thomas White, IV (Joey) of Fort Lauderdale, FL.



Granddaughter Alison White, Great Grand Daughter Gracie White of Dallas, TX.



Son Bryan Paul White, wife Mary White of Highlands, TX.



Grandson Andrew Joseph White, wife Katie White of New Braunfels, TX.



Great Grandson Matthew Urban White, Great Grandson Luke Joseph White.



Granddaughter Mallory White Clingan, husband Sean Clingan of Houston, TX.



Great Granddaughter Caroline Rae Clingan.



Granddaughter Madison Diane White of Highlands, TX.



Son Donald Leslie White of Brownsville, TX.



Daughter Jeanette Elaine White Greider, husband John Greider of Harlingen, TX.



Grandson Jonathan Andrew Pitts, wife Brittany Pitts of San Diego, CA.



Granddaughter Emily Ann Pitts of Harlingen TX.



Great Granddaughter Robyn Jae Pitts



Granddaughter Lauren Elizabeth Pitts of Harlingen, TX.



Brothers Frankie White of San Antonio, TX, Louis Paul White of San Antonio, TX, Mike White, wife Toni of San Antonio, TX.



Sisters Mary Fleet, husband George of San Antonio, TX



Margie Ann Gilsdorf, husband David of San Antonio, TX



Sisters in law Amy White of Plano, TX, husband Tony (deceased), Karen White of Maryland, husband Steve (deceased)



Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



A Celebration of Dad's life will be held on Wednesday, July 10th at 10:00am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.



Thank you to Dr. Movva, the staff at Valley View Senior Living and staff at Windsor at Atrium for their help and great care of dad.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made to The Harlingen Literacy Center, Humane Society or Arts and Heritage Museum. Published in Valley Morning Star on July 9, 2019