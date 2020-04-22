Home

Josephine Duran


1923 - 2020
Josephine Duran Obituary
Harlingen - Harlingen - Josephine Duran 97, of Harlingen entered into rest Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She is preceded in death by her son Enrique Duran, grandson Armando Cruz, sons-in-law Amado Villegas and Jose I. Cruz, Sr.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters Lydia Villegas and Rosalva Cruz, grandchildren Albert Villegas, Henry Villegas, Jose I. Cruz, Jr., Javier Cruz, and 7 great-grandchildren.

She worked hard all her life. She was a wonderful mother and was very much loved by her daughters, and she will be missed by all who knew her.

A chapel service will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 10:00 AM with a graveside service to follow at Ashland Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 22, 2020
