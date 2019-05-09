Harlingen - Josephine Solis, 97, entered into eternal rest on May 6, 2019 in Harlingen, Texas.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ninfa C. Flores, her parents, her sisters, Juanita Garcia and Ophelia Champion, and multiple other relatives.



She is survived by her two daughters, Rose Marie Tamayo of Indiana and Minnie C. Contreras of Harlingen, grandchildren; Rita Rodriguez (Ismael) of McAllen, Celeste Ordonez (Victor) of Laredo, Rene Flores Jr., (Sophia) of Dallas, Tito Tamayo III (Dawn) of Indiana, several great grandchildren; niece Rita Champion of San Antonio, nephew Reuben E. Champion (Carlotta) of Premont, TX, and cousin Ray Becerrill of Brownsville, TX.



Josephine became a licensed professional beautician early in her life and owned and operated Josie's Beauty Shop in Mercedes for many years. She later worked for young Fashions, Day's Drug in Harlingen and several cosmetic companies. She knew many people and had lots of friends due to her joyful personality and work in the beauty industry.



She enjoyed social activities, family meals and gatherings. Always a good singer, cook, seamstress and enjoyed oil painting.



She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a celebration of her life at 4:00 p.m. at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



Special word of thanks to the staff at Harlingen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their compassions and care for our mother. Appreciation for all staff from Contigo Hospice from McAllen, TX.



