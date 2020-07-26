1/1
Josephine Theresa (Brons) Wheeler
1929 - 2020
Austin, Texas - Josephine Theresa Brons Wheeler, 91, passed away on July 18, 2020. A long-time resident of the Rio Grande Valley and most recently, Austin, TX, Josephine retired from a successful nursing career at Valley Baptist Medical Center. Never one to shy away from a challenge, she embraced being a mother to her eight children. Her stubborn streak and independence were much-loved. She had fabulous sense of humor and love of the occasional prank. Reliable sources report she cheated at the domino game of Chicken Foot, a skill much admired by her grandchildren. Following a stroke, she was able to relearn to paint with her left hand, and created art influenced by her appreciation of nature in all its forms for the remainder of her life. The love she shared with her husband was legendary to her family. Preceded in death by her husband, James R. Wheeler and their son, Jon Wheeler, she is survived by her seven children: Mary Jenson, James Duff Wheeler, Chris Wheeler, Stacey Wheeler, Laurie DeLong, Darby Wheeler and Casey Wheeler. Her love of life has been passed on to her 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Donations can be made online https://seaturtleinc.org/ or by check payable to Sea Turtle Inc. P.O. Box 3987, South Padre Island, TX 78597.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1254 Business 35 N.
New Braunfels, TX 78130
830.624.0500
