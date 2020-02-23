|
Kerrville - Joy Cocke, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Kerrville, Texas. She was born on July 20, 1928 in Harlingen, Texas to Eugene Pete Garrison and Roberta Dee Johnson. She married James Robert Cocke on November 27, 1958 in Harlingen, Texas.
Joy spent her early life living in the Stuart Place/Adams Garden areas, graduating from Harlingen High School in 1945. She loved her Rio Grande Valley home.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Pete & Roberta Garrison, and by her firstborn son, Guy Staton Cocke, who died April 26, 1975. She is remembered by the family for the grace and strength she showed during that loss and the faith she encouraged in others.
Joy is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Jimmy Cocke; her devoted children, Cindy Cocke Sutton, Gayle Cocke, Shelley K. Cocke, and Cinco Cocke and his wife, Cookie. Her siblings, whom she loved very much include Jean Allgood, Jacque Speck, and Buddy Garrison and his wife Doris, all of whom live in the Kerrville area.
Her beloved grandchildren include Garrison & Julie Sutton, Duncan & Jodi Sutton, Hill & Evyn Cocke, Sarah & Caleb Truax, Sydney & Jordan Grier, Savannah Cocke and Marshall Cocke. She delighted in having ten precious great-grandchildren, who called her "Missy".
In Harlingen, the memorial service will be at St. Alban's Episcopal Church on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm with the Rt. Rev. Bishop David Reed, the Rev. Tom Murray, the Rev. John Inserra, and the Rev. Kendrah McDonald officiating. A reception with the family will follow in the Parish Hall.
Honorary Pallbearers for the Memorial Service are Trudie Abbott, Billie Marie Randolph, Frank Boggus, Connye Busa, Billy Busa, Bobbie Peace, Charlotte Powers, Greg Powers, Tom Clowe, Louise Scott, Russell Bentley, Dial Dunkin, Dr. John Tucker, Dr. John Ferris, Kemp Dubea, Neal Runnels and Tom Green.
The family kindly requests that memorials be given to St. Alban's Episcopal Day School or to the .
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 23, 2020