Harlingen - Joyce Elaine Tindol was called to Heaven on Friday, December 13th, 2019 while resting peacefully at La Hacienda Healthcare in Harlingen, TX. She was 85 years old.
Born on June 23rd, 1934 in Victoria, TX to Emily and Joe Krajick, Joyce later married James Tindol in Center, TX where she worked as a secretary for a local school. After moving to Harlingen, TX Joyce became an active member of the congregation at St. Paul Lutheran Church, and was loved dearly by her family and community.
She was preceded in death by her parents and James, and is survived by her daughter Jeannette and her grandchildren Devin and Dylan. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Harlingen on Saturday, December 21st at 3:30pm.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 20, 2019